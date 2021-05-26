Senators call for effective measures to resolve Palestine issue

The Senators on Tuesday called for taking effective and concrete measures at the international level to resolve the issue of Palestine as soon as possible as per the aspirations of the people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Senators on Tuesday called for taking effective and concrete measures at the international level to resolve the issue of Palestine as soon as possible as per the aspirations of the people of Palestine.

They said that Muslim Ummah should wake up and utilize their all out resources to address the issue of Palestine and urged the United Nations to stop Israeli atrocities and resolve the issue as per the aspirations of the people of Palestine.

Opening debate in the Senate, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen strongly condemned the Israel's systematic assault against Palestinian worshipers in Al Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that dialogue was the only way forward for solution of any conflict as wars were not the solutions to problems.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Senator Muhammad Qasim said that all the leadership of the country and the Parliament were united on the issue of Palestine as it was the matter of humanity.

The Senator urged the government to do something beyond the resolutions and raise the issue at international level in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations. He said the two former dictators had not only ruined the foreign policy of the country but also damaged the economy by involving the country in wars of others.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Musadik Malik said, "I am thinking for the last 15 years that it was a statistic or tragedy in Palestine during the last week in an attack by the Israeli force in which around 232 people were martyred out of which 65 are children and around 2000 are injured.

" He said that till today, 2,576 resolutions had been passed by the United Nations without its outcome, adding that the negotiation between two parties was better but the status quo remained unchanged in the statements. He urged the Chair to condemn the attacks of Israeli forces on innocent and unarmed Palestinians in strong words in the resolution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz said that heavy airstrikes and rocket fire on Palestine during the Holy Month of Ramadan was highly condemnable. He said that the whole world including Muslim Ummah strongly condemned the attack on innocent Palestinians but the international human rights organizations were still victim of hypocrisy.

Mohsin Aziz said that Pakistan would continue to steadfastly offer moral and diplomatic support to the brotherly people of Palestinian territories till they get their legitimate rights. He said that international community should break the silence on the issue of Palestine otherwise the war would wrap up the whole world.

Moshin Aziz said that everyone at the national and international are acknowledging the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

