Senators Call For National Strategy To Cope With Emerging Threats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Senators on Monday called for a comprehensive and sustainable national strategy to cope with the threats due to unrest in Afghanistan and counter challenges being faced by the country in the wake of recent terrorist's attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Senators on Monday called for a comprehensive and sustainable national strategy to cope with the threats due to unrest in Afghanistan and counter challenges being faced by the country in the wake of recent terrorist's attacks.

Taking part in debate following a motion under Rule 218, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said terrorism had caused huge losses to Pakistan in the past.

He said Afghan situation was directly affecting Pakistan and expressed concerns that Pakistan could again face million of refugees in case of civil war in Afghanistan and urged to devise elaborate strategy in this regard.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and proposed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said it was important to sit together and devise a plan for coping with the situation. He said Pakistan had faced great losses in the past due to Afghan war.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan had faced terrorism due to Afghan war in the past. He said peace was very crucial for Pakistan in the neighboring country.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan said Pakistani nation had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism for the country, adding that their sacrifices should be acknowledged and appreciated.

Parliamentary Leader PML-N Azam Tarar also stressed for adopting a pro-active strategy to counter terrorism.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the government was making efforts to take on board all the parties in the wake of recent situation in Afghanistan.

He said Afghans did not consider any Pakistani group or party favorite.

Pakistan had made its efforts for resolving the Afghan issue peacefully, he said adding that whole world acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in this regard.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem expressed concerns that in case of civil war Pakistan could again face refugees' issue. However, he said Pakistan had carried out fencing on borders to avoid any such problem. He said that terrorism was also a big threat as India always played a role of spoiler.

Waseem said Ulema should play their role for maintaining peace as the whole country was on same page to cope with situation.

