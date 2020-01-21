Senators call for provision of basic facilities to less developed areas

The senators belonging to the opposition Tuesday called for provision of basic facilities including potable water, health, education, gas and electricity to the less developed areas of country particularly in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The senators belonging to the opposition Tuesday called for provision of basic facilities including potable water, health, education, gas and electricity to the less developed areas of country particularly in Sindh.

They were of the views that Badin, Tharparkar, Sujawal, Umerkot, Thatta, Mithi districts etc lacked basis facilities and people were confronted to host of problems.

They said that less developed areas were consisted of 71 per cent of the total country. Around 95 per cent natural resources were producing from these areas but were ignored in provision of basic facilities despite contributing major share to the country's revenue, they said.

The senators said that the central government should built dams, vocational training centers, hospitals and university to bring these areas par with the developed areas of the country.

They were speaking on the motion moved by Chairman Functional Committee of Less Developed Areas Usman Khan Kakar that the report of the committee be considered and adopted.

Those who spokes on the motion included Usman Kakar, Sausi Palijo, Kalsoom Parveen, Sikander Mandro and Mushahid Hussain Syed.