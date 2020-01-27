UrduPoint.com
Senators Come Out In Support Of Journalists Not Getting Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:32 PM

The senators Monday came out in support of journalists not getting their salaries and demanded of the government to come up with a strategy to ensure payments to them by the media houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The senators Monday came out in support of journalists not getting their salaries and demanded of the government to come up with a strategy to ensure payments to them by the media houses.

The Senators expressed their support when the journalists sitting in the Senate press gallery walked out during proceedings of the upper house over non payment of their salaries for the last many months.

On directions of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, several Senators met the journalists to listen to their grievances and extend support of Senate to them on their issues.

While speaking on the floor of the house, Senator Javed Abbasi said that the journalists narrated to the Senators that they had not received salaries for the last nine months and they were forced to take out their children from schools.

Senator Mushahidullah and Senator Mir Kabir Shahi said the government should not release advertisement dues of media houses till they pay salaries of the journalists employed by them.

Senator Sherry Rehman proposed that the information about those media houses which were not giving salaries should be laid before the house.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the present government made payments to media houses which were owed by the previous government.

However, it was matter of concern that the journalists did not get their salaries, he said adding media houses got 80 percent of their revenues from private sector advertisements.

The minister said the matter of non payments would be taken up in the Senate committee on information. Even a law would be made to resolve issues of journalists.

Chairman Senate committee on Information Faisal Javed assured the house that the matter would be taken up in the committee.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani ruled that a report should be presented in the house after resolution of the problems faced by media persons.

