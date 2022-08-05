Senators condemn Indian repressions in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Senators on Friday condemned India's policy of repressions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and suppression of the people of the valley.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Zarqa Taimur urged the government to take concrete and effective steps in resolving Kashmir dispute instead of mere holding protests demonstrations and chanting slogans.

She called the international community and Muslim Ummah, especially the UN Security Council to must assert its legal and political authority to ensure the full implementation of its resolutions which guarantee Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

The legislator said the Security Council must also call upon India to end its campaign of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reverse all its illegal actions, including those initiated on and after August 5, 2019, and to cease and desist from imposing any additional unilateral changes in the occupied regions.

Dr Zarqa said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir cause at international forums besides declaring himself as an 'Ambassador' of Kashmir.

She urged the government to file a case in the international courts against the Indian government for human right violations and heinous war crime being committed in IIOJK.

The lawmaker paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and the whole nation for supporting the stance of self right to self determination of the Kashmiris at every forum.

PTI Senator, Faisal Javed called upon the international human rights organizations, including the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to take action against Narendra Modi's government for human rights violation in the valley.

He urged the political parties to support the Kashmir cause and pledge raising its voice at every global forum, including the United Nations.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator Mian Raza Rabbani strongly condemned the revocation of the special status of Kashmir and human violations in the valley.

He said all stakeholders should make a clear policy on Kashmir and urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to awake from deep slumbers and resolve the issue without delay.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri freedom fighter and Shuhada for their multifaceted services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would always support the Kaskmiris at every fora for winning the right to self-determination.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the government should formulate a comprehensive plan to support the Kashmiris for their cause and the plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman apprised the House that the Foreign Office has told her that Pakistani journalist Anas Malik, who went missing in Kabul was safe.

Replying to a Point of Order raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the minister said that Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan also informed that he had spoken to Anas Malik and he was "safe."