Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday strongly condemned India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday strongly condemned India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident.

While participating in the debate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he grew up under the influence of the RSS ideology and was trained in extremism from an early age.

He added that Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, oversaw the 2002 riots that led to the deaths of nearly 3,000 Muslims, mass rapes, and large-scale destruction.

He said Modi used his violent past to advance his political career, promoting hatred against Muslims and other minorities.

He also highlighted that the abrogation of Article 370 stripped Kashmir of its special status and paved the way for demographic changes by settling non-Muslims and seizing Muslim properties.

He questioned how such an incident could happen in a heavily guarded area.

"India accused Pakistan within minutes of the Pahalgam incident, but the international community refused to accept their false narrative," he remarked.

Senator Siddiqui also raised critical questions about the security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Despite the presence of checkpoints and army posts at every corner and the deployment of one Indian soldier for every seven Kashmiris, such a large-scale incident still occurred. This raises serious doubts about the Indian government’s narrative," he said.

Siddiqui said that New Delhi cannot unilaterally terminate the agreement. "The Indus Waters Treaty involves the World Bank as an arbitrator along with several other international institutions” he added.

He recalled Pakistan’s firm defense policies after the 1998 nuclear tests and quoted former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who said Pakistan would "eat grass" if necessary to build nuclear weapons.

He also praised Nawaz Sharif’s leadership for conducting nuclear tests despite international pressure.

Senator Ali Zafar also criticized India for blaming Pakistan for incidents without proof, only for investigations later to prove the allegations wrong.

He said these "false flag" operations were aimed at causing more suffering for Kashmiris.

Zafar said Pakistan has strictly followed the Indus Water Treaty for 60 years, but now India wants control over the waters of the Jhelum and Sindh rivers.

He warned that any attempt to cut off Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an act of terrorism.

Senator Poonjo Bheel stressed that India cannot unilaterally cancel the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan had fought before for its water rights and was ready to do so again, he added.

He also criticized Prime Minister Modi’s policies, pointing out ongoing discrimination against minorities and lower-caste Hindus in India.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad said that India's attempts to defame Pakistan had consistently failed.

Senator Faisal Vawda strongly condemned terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace. He said Pakistan does not want war but will not back down if forced into conflict.

Speaking about the water dispute, Vawda warned that Pakistan would respond immediately if India tried to block its water. He also expressed full confidence in the Army Chief’s leadership and thanked the media and public for their support.

Senator Jan Muhammad said India lacks the power to overpower Pakistan and criticized Indian media for fueling tensions and creating a warlike atmosphere.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned India for denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination and for violating international laws. He criticized the rise in violence in India against minorities, especially killings in the name of "Gau Mata" (sacred cow).

He accused India of interfering in neighboring countries' affairs, harming regional peace. Kakar said Pakistan remains strong and capable of stopping India’s aggressive actions. He added that Canadian and American authorities had also exposed India’s involvement in terror activities in their countries.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, said India has always tried to harm Pakistan, especially under Modi’s leadership.

He said India uses media and social platforms for anti-Pakistan propaganda. He also mentioned that while Pakistan fights internal terrorism, India keeps trying to escalate tensions.

Senator Kamran Murtaza criticized India for blaming Pakistan without investigations. He said Pakistan wants peace but warned that if war is forced, Pakistan should respond strongly, aiming for ten targets if India aims for five.

APP/zah-qsr-sra