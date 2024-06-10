Senators Condemns Operation At Shibli’s House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Lawmakers in the Senate while condemning operation at Shibli Faraz’s house on Monday called for appropriate action against the concerned officials besides referring the matter to the House Privilege Committee.
Speaking on a point of order, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro said that the House should not only condemn the act but also hold inquiry into the matter.
All officials of the civic agency should be made accountable for their action, he added. He urged the chair that the matter should be referred to the privilege committee.
Sherry Rehman of PPP said that it was matter of breach of the privilege of the House.
The issue should be probed that what happened which prompted the concerned office to bring its heavy machinery at house of Shibli Faraz, she said.
She added that detailed report into the incident should be placed before the house by tomorrow.
Parliamentary leader of PML-N Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui also expressed concern over the incident and said that it should be referred to the privilege committee of the house for thorough investigation.
Naseema Ehsan and Manzoor Karkar also condemned the action and called for thorough investigation.
Responding to the point raised by senators, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the House that a report into the matter would be presented in the House after taking response from interior secretary and capital administration.
