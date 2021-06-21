Senators continue debate on federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches in the Senate on Monday continued debate on the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Taking part in budget debate, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud highly praised the austerity measures were taken by the present government.

He said that Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was neglected and ignored in the past. He said that those who got elected from Southern KPK were responsible for the poverty in these areas.

He proposed that government should consider a separate Secretariat for Southern KPK on the patron of South Punjab.

He further said that government should further increase budget allocation for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly Waziristan.

Taking part in debate, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar said that Sindh government should be given its part in National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He criticized the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

In his speech, Senator Asif Kirmani also criticized the proposed budget, adding that the prices of essential commodities were increased. He demanded of the government to provide maximum relief to the poor people.

Taking part in debate, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said that no meaningful measures were taken in the budget.

Senator Shadat Awan, Senator Keshu Bhai, Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Senator Kamran Michael also spoke on the proposed budget.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the House to meet again on Wednesday 4 pm.