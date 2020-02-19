UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senators Delegation Held Meetings With King Of Bahrain, Chairman Shura Council

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

Senators delegation held meetings with King of Bahrain, Chairman Shura Council

A Pakistani senators' delegation led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held meetings with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Chairman, Shura Council of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh and Interior Minister of Bahrain and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):A Pakistani senators' delegation led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held meetings with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Chairman, Shura Council of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh and Interior Minister of Bahrain and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and parliamentary linkages. In his meeting with Chairman of the Shura Council, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani observed that Pakistan places its relationship with Bahrain at high esteem and desires to further broaden the already existing fraternal ties, said a press release. Chairman Senate was accompanied the delegation including Senators Fida Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Manzoor Kakar, Abida Azeem, Keshoo Bai and Kalsoom Perveen. Chairman Senate also underlined the need to enhance parliamentary cooperation through frequent interactions and exchange of delegations. He said that enhanced parliamentary cooperation would be of great value in opening up new avenues for bringing the two sides more close and pave the way for people to people contacts. Chairman Senate appreciated Bahrain's support in the OIC and Human Rights Council in Geneva on Kashmir issue.

While expressing gratitude, Chairman Senate said that both the countries express same views on major issues and have supported each other in testing times. Chairman Senate also raised the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and said that Indian atrocities and lockdown have entered the 7th month and the Indian government is involved in brutal violation of human rights in occupied valley. Chairman of the Shura Council of Bahrain while welcoming the delegation said that Pakistan and Bahrain have a shared vision of promoting regional peace and development. He said that Pakistan is an important country for Bahrain and we want to further expand mutual cooperation and linkages.

The Pakistan side, later, called on the King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and apprised about the purpose of this visit. Chairman Senate said that high level political contacts between the two sides would auger well for future growth and prosperity. The King of Bahrain lauded Pakistan's efforts for promoting regional peace, stability and development.The delegation also held meeting with Interior Minister of Bahrain and exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and bilateral significance.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Exchange Interior Minister Visit Geneva Same Bahrain Afridi Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

17 minutes ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

17 minutes ago

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties ..

17 minutes ago

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' to More Extens ..

17 minutes ago

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Feh ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.