Senators demand accountability for all to strengthen democracy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

The members of the upper house of the parliament Friday said the government should ensure accountability for all to strengthen democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The members of the upper house of the parliament Friday said the government should ensure accountability for all to strengthen democracy.

The senators while debating on the motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq in the Senate on the recent wave of alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of Opposition parties and revocation of citizenship of a former member of Parliament.

Opening the debate in the house, Senator Sirajul Haq said the prevailing discrepancies in the social, economic and judicial systems were hampering the path for smooth and benign democracy in the country.

"Pakistan's biggest issue is absence of rule of law and strong judicial system. No one can defeat a state with a strong judicial system which needs to be empowered to dispense free and easy justice for all," he said.

He urged that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had blocked hundreds of thousand people's computerized national identity cards (CNIC) who were about to flew abroad for employment. "There blocked CNICs have left in the lurch without employment and money which is damaging our efficient human resource," he added.

Senator Sirajul Haq said it was going to be 100 days for Kashmir under siege where people barricaded by Indian Occupied Forces in held Jammu and Kashmir were at the brink of death. "We all are responsible to save Kashmir and the government needs to take urgent measure to counter Indian nefarious designs made in the occupied valley," he added.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo said we believed in accountability for all and it should be done across the board to avoid anarchy and chaos in the system.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said victimization is evident at all levels in the country other than political one as Balochistan was facing natural gas outage despite producing 26 percent of the country's requirement. "People in Ziarat and Dera Bugti are living in minus temperature and using fuel wood to burn their stoves which is regrettable." Prime Minister Imran Khan should take serious notice of declining health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari and take immediate step to send them abroad for treatment give message to the world that we were united on humanitarian grounds, he added.

"No political leader should be victimized for political gains as politics of vengeance is spoiling our legislation and policy making," Senator Jamaldini said.

Senator Sassui Palijo said political victimization of politicians was detrimental for democracy in the country which should be discouraged. However, accountability entails justice and equity for every member of the society, she added.

Late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she said had framed the constitution of 1973 with consensus of all political leaders despite his political differences with them for a strong democracy which should be realized at present.

