Senators demand protection of rights of provinces in coastal areas

Senators across the aisle on Monday demanded that the federal government should recognise and protect rights of provincial governments in the coastal areas

During proceedings of the Senate, Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi moved a motion to oppose the functioning of newly established National Coastal Development Authority.

He was of the view that the federal government encroached on the rights of provinces by setting up the coastal development authority at the federal level.

Senator Dr Sikandar Mendro also supported the motion saying that the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan already had coastal authorities and the provinces should not be deprived of the rights on their lands.

Senator Gian Chand, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Javed Abbasi and Senator Siraj ul Haq backed the motion and stressed that rights of provinces should be protected.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said rights of provinces was a sensitive issue and the authorities in the provinces should be made effective instead of creating new bodies at the federal level.

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad said people in Balochistan were being deprived of their lands and they were not given suitable educational facilities.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati assured that the federal government would facilitate the provinces for promoting tourism and development in the coastal areas.