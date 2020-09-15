UrduPoint.com
Senators Demand Strict Punishment For Lahore Rape Accused

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

Senators demand strict punishment for Lahore rape accused

Senators from treasury and opposition benches on Tuesday called for strict punishment for the accused involved in the recent Lahore rape incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Senators from treasury and opposition benches on Tuesday called for strict punishment for the accused involved in the recent Lahore rape incident.

Taking part in the discussion on the incident, Senator Asif Kirmani said it was responsibility of the state to protect life, property and honour of citizens and it was unfortunate that incidents of rape and sexual assault on women and children had increased.

He urged the government to take measures to prevent incidents of rape and demanded that strict punishment should be given to sexual offenders.

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised the irresponsible statement of the Lahore police officer regarding women.

She asked the government to hold the police officer accountable for his statement and take action against him.

Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai condemned the Lahore rape incident, adding the house should also discuss the Mohmand marble mine incident in which numerous people lost their lives.

He said the provinces and districts should get their due share in the National Finance Commission award to end poverty and unemployment.

Senator Mohsin Aziz stressed that death sentence in public should be given to those who commit rape as it would create deterrence.

Senator Raza Rabbani called for enforcement of rule of law to curb the rising cases of sexual assault. There were a large number of rape cases which were still not being reported, he told.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif underlined the need for character building in society to reduce crime.

He said weaknesses in the education system and economic and social inequalities were some of the reasons for creating the criminal mindset in society.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan was of the view that increasing joblessness and economic hardships were creating an atmosphere leading to increase in crime.

