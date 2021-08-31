Senators deny news of constitutional amendments about senior judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Azam Khan Swati along with Member National Assembly MNA Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday categorically denied a news item regarding approval of constitutional amendments about senior judiciary.

Azam Khan Swati and Muhammad Ali Khan who are also members of Parliamentary committee on Judges appointment in superior courts stated that no such constitutional amendment on the appointment of judges was approved by the committee.

The committee is not empowered to present or approve the constitutional amendments.

They further clarified that the law minster was also absent in Tuesday's meeting therefore the rumors were baseless.

During the committee proceedings only it was discussed that whatever the upcoming amendments would be, the same shall be moved to the House through private members and the government will deliberate on them afterwards, they added.