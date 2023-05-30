UrduPoint.com

Senators Dilawar Khan, Hilal Ur Rehman Denounce PTI Violence Of May 9

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Senators Dilawar Khan, Hilal ur Rehman denounce PTI violence of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Independent Senators Dilawar Khan and Hilal-ur-Rehman on Tuesday denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors' vandalisation of state and public installations of 9th May and termed it as an unprecedented act of predicament.

Addressing a joint press conference outside Parliament here, the Senators expressed solidarity and support with the Armed Forces of the country and categorically rejected the violence of May 9 by the PTI under the garb of a political party.

Senator Dilawar Khan said the PTI leaders who did violence were presenting themselves as innocent and aggrieved.

He said, "I salute the Armed Forces for their restraint on that day (May 9) and we are standing besides our Armed Forces and will render every sacrifice for their prestige and honour. I strongly condemn the incident of May 9." He added that he and other senators went to Jinnah House under the leadership of Chairman Senate and the situation they saw there were two portraits of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and rest were lying there.

"Even the enemy forces did not go inside the GHQ or the Corps Commander's House. These people should be severely punished," Dilawar Khan said.

Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan's statue was desecrated, and his pictures were trampled, he regretted.

"What will our protector (the martyr) think in his heart?" he queried. Khan said those responsible should be severely punished.

Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman said the May 9 incidents would always be marked as a dark day in the national history.

"There is no precedent to it in the national history. These state installations were attacked by terrorists in 2009 and then by PTI protestors in 2023. These installations have been attacked by inimical forces under the garb of a political party," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Fatima Jinnah May

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

50 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.