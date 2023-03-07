In anticipation of International Women's Day on March 8, two Senators, Seeme Eezdi and Samina Mumtaz Zehri, have submitted separate resolutions in the Senate to advance women's rights and empowerment.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In anticipation of International Women's Day on March 8, two Senators, Seeme Eezdi and Samina Mumtaz Zehri, have submitted separate resolutions in the Senate to advance women's rights and empowerment.

The proposals put forward by Senators Eezdi and Zehri signal a commitment to advancing gender equality and promoting women's rights in Pakistan.

Senator Seeme Eezdi's resolution calls for the commemoration of International Women's Day to promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. The resolution recognizes the impact of the digital gender gap on social and economic inequalities and calls for a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology, and digital education.

The resolution also urges the government to prioritize education in Information Communication Technology (ICT) subjects and allocate funds to empower women in the digital space.

Meanwhile, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri's resolution emphasizes celebrating Women's Day by allocating a Women's History Week in the Senate of Pakistan.

This initiative aims to serve as a milestone in the history of the Senate and highlight the House of Federation's expertise in campaigning for women's rights.

Both proposals acknowledge the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

They also celebrate the contributions made by women and girls in every field, especially in technology and online education.

"I am honored to present this resolution to commemorate International Women's Day," said Senator Seeme Eezdi.

"We must prioritize the empowerment of women in the digital space to bridge the gender gap and achieve greater equality." "I am humbled to submit this proposal for Women's History Week," said Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

"It is important to recognize the role of women in shaping our history and promote their contributions in every field." The Senate of Pakistan has always been at the forefront of protecting women's rights, and these proposals demonstrate the commitment of its members to furthering women's empowerment and equality.

The Senators' initiatives come at a critical time when women's rights and empowerment are increasingly being recognized globally.