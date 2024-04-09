Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

The elections of chairman and deputy chairman are also due today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) The senators-elect were sworn in today amidst the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's push to delay the proceedings.

THE SENATORS WHO TOOK OATH

Prominent figures such as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, former Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Ishaq Dar, MWM's Raja Nasir Abbas, Hamid Khan, and Faisal Vawda took their oaths.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar requested postponing the session, citing the absence of members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He argued that according to Article 60 of the Constitution, the election of chairman and deputy chairman should only occur when the house is complete.

Senator Mohsin Aziz emphasized the importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's representation, stating that without it, the election lacks validity. Despite objections from PTI, Presiding Officer Ishaq Dar proceeded with the oath-taking.

CANDIDATES FOR SENATE CHAIRMAN

Meanwhile, the ruling alliance nominated PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman, as the PTI decided to boycott the election, urging for its postponement due to the delayed Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.