Senators-elect Take Oath Amid PTI’s Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:49 AM
The elections of chairman and deputy chairman are also due today.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) The senators-elect were sworn in today amidst the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's push to delay the proceedings.
THE SENATORS WHO TOOK OATH
Prominent figures such as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, former Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Ishaq Dar, MWM's Raja Nasir Abbas, Hamid Khan, and Faisal Vawda took their oaths.
PTI Senator Ali Zafar requested postponing the session, citing the absence of members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He argued that according to Article 60 of the Constitution, the election of chairman and deputy chairman should only occur when the house is complete.
Senator Mohsin Aziz emphasized the importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's representation, stating that without it, the election lacks validity. Despite objections from PTI, Presiding Officer Ishaq Dar proceeded with the oath-taking.
CANDIDATES FOR SENATE CHAIRMAN
Meanwhile, the ruling alliance nominated PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman, as the PTI decided to boycott the election, urging for its postponement due to the delayed Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 80,700 cusecs water4 seconds ago
-
41 newly elected senators take oath15 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts31 minutes ago
-
City Admn imposes fine of Rs 1854000 against profiteers50 minutes ago
-
41 newly elected senators take oath1 hour ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
41 newly elected senators take oath1 hour ago
-
Senate session starts: Newly elected senators to take oath2 hours ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Punja Sahib11 hours ago
-
2 get life sentence in robbery-murder case12 hours ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa12 hours ago
-
MDA, PHA conduct joint operations against nursery farms12 hours ago