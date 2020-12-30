Senators eulogize services of late Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Lawmakers in the Senate on Wednesday while paying rich tribute to late senator Kalsoom Parveen said that she would be remembered for ever for her services to raise voice for the rights of poor and under privileged people of the country.

Speaking in the House, leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq said that late Kalsoom Parveen was an important and vibrant member of the Senate. Her death was a great loss to the this house and for the people of Balochistan, he added.

Leader of the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem while paying homage to the late Senator said that she would be long remembered and vacuum created due to her death would take long time to fill.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest her in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said that she was a noble and humble personality and her demise was a great loss for the people of Balochistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz while paying tribute to late Senator Kalsoom Parveen said she was seasoned politician and foresighted member of this august house.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow, the minister said that Senator Kalsoom Parveen was elected to the Senate three times during her political career.

He said she started her political career from Balochistan and remained active member of Senate.

The minister said that she always raised voice for the rights of oppressed people particularly for Balochistan.

Her passing away, also reminded us that being a member of this house we have to dedicate ourselves to serve the people and the country.

The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Rehman Malik said he was deeply grieved to hear about the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

He said that a 50-bed hospital should be established for the members of the Parliament so our colleagues could not face any difficulties regarding health issue. He also urged to the government for making legislation about Corona virus.

Sassui Palijo said that she learnt more from late Senator and she was like a family member.

Sirajul Haq said that she always spoke for the rights of oppressed people of the country. She was a real voice of Balochistan, he added.

Nuzhat Sadiq said that this house was deprived of an effective voice.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also paid homage to her and prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers including, Javeed Abbasi, Gul Bushra, Robina Khalid, Dr Jamal Jahanzeb, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sana Jamali and Naseebullah also eulogized services of late Kalsoom Parveen.