Senators Express Concerns Over Recent MDCAT

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Senators on Friday expressed concerns over the recent Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), pointing out some issues in the process due to which many eligible students particularly of remote areas could not qualify for admissions.

Speaking on point of order, Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai said that some students have obtained fake domiciles to get admission on erstwhile FATA allocated seats.

He demanded that this issue should be sent to the concerned committee.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said that rural areas students cannot competes the students studying in major cities. He said that this is very important issue and should be resolved on priority.

Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi proposed that MDCAT should be held on provincial level to resolve such issues in the future.

During session, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directed the concerned ministry to get a report regarding recent Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) from Pakistan Medical Commission.

Speaking on the point of order Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini raised the issue of trade of local people in border areas, adding that majority of the local people was dependent on the border trades.

Speaking on point of order, Senator Kuda Babar said that Balochistan was the peaceful province at moment.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that electricity meters should be installed in merged districts of erstwhile FATA, adding that this was the only solution to stop kunda culture in the areas.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that launching of 3g and 4g in erstwhile FATA is very good initiative, adding that mechanism should be adopted to stop misuse of the social media in the country.

He said that fake accounts were being created on the Names of prominent personalities on social media. Chairman Senate referred the issue to the concerned committee and directed the Committee to invite chairman PTA for briefing in this regard.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi raised the issue of provision of gas facility to the people of Nathiagali and said that survey was completed in this regard. He said that pending work should be done on priority.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that gas facility was essential for the areas of Nathiagali and other areas.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also spoke on the occasion.

