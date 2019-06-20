Senators for constituting parliamentary commission to investigate national debts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Usman Khan Kakar Thursday called for constituting parliamentary commission to probe into national loans taken by governments starting from Zia ul Haq regime.

"Parliament is a supreme institution of the country therefore it should be given the responsibility of investigating such an important issue," he said while taking part in budget speech here in the Upper House.

He said the government was talking about accountability in the country which must be done across the board without any discrimination and all stakeholders including politicians, judiciary and others must be held accountable.

The senator also proposed to introduce genuine land reforms to facilitate specially the small land holders.

He claimed that the Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being ignored by the government as not a single energy project was launched on the Western Route.

He said a small amount of Rs 10 billion was allocated for dams in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 which was very low keeping in view the water scarcity in the country.

He said around 95% of the country's natural resources come from the less developed areas however only 30% development funds had been earmarked in the federal PSDP 2019-20.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar said the country had been facing economic crisis like situation since 1970s, however the incumbent government was committed to bring the country out of crisis within its fiver-years' term.

He said the loans of over Rs 10,000 billion taken by the previous two governments were utilized on non productive sectors due to which the country had to face default like situation.

He said in order to put the country on path of development, the government had to take some difficult decisions including targeting collection of record revenues during the year 2019-20, but these short term difficult decisions were taken only to ensure sustainable development of the country.

Speaking on the oppositions' blame of involvement of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the budget 2019-20 he said it seems as if Pakistan had made agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first time.

Meanwhile Senator Maulana Ata ur Rehman said respect for companions of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (Sehaba) was religious obligation of every Muslim.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar said there was no doubt that protection of sanctity of Sehaba and Ahlebait was part of every Muslim's faith and no Muslim could even think of insulting them.

He said the religious scholars should play role of a guide and teacher instead of making fuss over petty issues and trying to create chaos on the basis of those issues.