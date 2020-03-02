Senators for controlling inflation, provision of maximum relief to masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The lawmakers in Senate on Monday urged the government to control inflation and provide maximum relief to the masses

They were of the views that sky-rocketing prices of essential items had made the lives of common people difficult.

Speaking on various commenced motions moved by Raja Zafar Ul Haq on behalf of other senators, Mir Kabeer Shahi said inflation had overburden the common people.

He urged the government to give relief to the people.

He said rates of electricity and gas had been increased resulting overburdening the people.

Regarding Coronavirus, he said many people were waiting at Iran borders to enter Pakistan but they were not being allowed due to suspicion of Coronvirus.

Taking part in the discussion, Mian Ateeq Sheikh said ordinary people were not getting benefit of the schemes announced by the government. He called for giving relief to the masses at their doorsteps.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said a special committee should be constituted to check transparency of the power projects set up by the previous governments.

He observed that expensive projects were set up to oblige few families of the country, adding that the incumbent government was paying the loans secured by the previous governments.

Usman Khan Kakar criticized all the previous and present government and alleged that they were completely failed to control the communicable diseases like Malaria, Dengue, TB and others.

He also alleged the government was not providing daily use commodities to the students who were struck in China due to Coronavirus.

Pervaiz Rashid while taking part in the discussion alleged the present government was victimizing the leadership of opposition parties and termed it unfair.

He called upon the government to control inflation and ensure provision of essential items to the people at affordable rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Raza Rabbani urged the government to give net hydle profit to the provinces as it was their constitutional right.

Sassui Palijo alleged that due relief was not passed on the masses as international prices of petroleum products had considerably decreased.

She was of the view that opposition parties members were being political victimized and fake references were being instituted against them in order to pressurize them.

She alleged that the opposition was being pushed toward wall but vowed that they would continue their constitutional struggle for their provinces' rights.

Taking part in the debate, Mushtaq Ahmed said that those people should be located who omitted the oath regarding finality of the Prophethood in Hajj application form.

While strongly condemning barbaric act of hindus on muslims in India, he called for summoning emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to highlight suffering of Indian Muslims. He was of the views dozen of innocent Muslims were killed by Hindus activists besides desecrating mosques and Holy Quran.

Maulana Faiz Muhammad while taking part in the debate said Balochi culture was Islamic and due respect was being given to the woman folk in it.

Night Mirza and Kalsoom Parveen said Kashmir was our jugular vain and Kashmiris people were being subjected to brutal force in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They called for taking pragmatic steps to give more relief to the people.

Nauman Wazir said it was revealed that after audit of 5 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Rs 11 billion additional profit was given to them. He said the country's exports could not be enhanced till provision of inexpensive electricity to the industries.