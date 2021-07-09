Senators from Balochistan call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the political situation of the province.

The meeting discussed several matters relating to the impact of the government's development package on the economy and the life of common man in Balochistan.

The overall law and order situation in the province also came under discussion.