Senators’ Group Leaving Friday To Observe Uzbekistan's Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A three-member group of senators, led by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Irfan Siddiqui, will depart for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday, October 25, to observe the elections there.

The observer group invited by Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission comprises Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sarmad Ali and Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) Senator Amer Chishti.

Uzbekistan is gearing up for its parliamentary elections on October 27, 2024. The delegation will engage in meetings with members of the Uzbek Assembly, government officials, and the Chief Election Commissioner. On October 27, they will visit several polling stations to observe the electoral process. They will also visit the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

The Uzbek Election Commission mentioned in its invitation that the choice of senators was made in accordance with the recommendations of the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

