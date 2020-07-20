Senators laud passage of Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Lawmakers in Upper House of the Parliament on Monday appreciated the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 106) which was adopted by the Senate unanimously.

The bill sought constitutional amendment to increase the number of seats in Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 80.

Speaking in the House, Sarfraz Bugti while thanking all political parties for supporting the bill said that it would help remove sense of deprivation of people of Balochistan.

He said it was a historic day for Balochistan and it would only help bring the province in mainstream but also improve governance model.

He said that they had also sought increase in National Assembly seats but it depended on population.

He expressed the hope that the lower house of the parliament would also pass the bill unanimously.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said it was a good omen for the people of Balochistan that seats for provincial assembly would increase.

He said it was also difficult to carry out development works due to very large constituencies. He also expressed the hope that National Assembly seats would also be enhanced in future.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said it was an important constitutional amendment which was passed with the consensus of all political parties in the House.

He said the government would also pass the bill from National Assembly which would help remove sense of deprivation of people of Balochistan.

Regarding assets declaration, Shahzad Waseem told the House that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had made promise with the people during elections that they would ensure transparency and accountability if they came into power. Although, there was no legal and constitutional bar that all special assistants and advisors declared their assets but following the PTI election manifesto, they not only declared their assets but also made it public. He said it would have long lasting impact on future politics.

He said in past, although their leader Imran Khan did not possess any public office but he presented 40 years old asset record in the Supreme Court and the apex court declared him 'Sadiq and Amin'.

He said those who remained in power corridor for 30 years did not bother to declare their assets.

He urged the opposition to come forward so that proper legislation could be made for assets and dual national declaration.

Regarding dual nationality of Special Assistant and Advisor, the leader of the House said that the constitution was salient about the dual nationality of SPAM and Advisors. He also sought the opposition support to remove this lacuna.

He clarified that the SAPM and Advisors have no executive role and they only used to assist or advise the government.

Terming loyalty of overseas Pakistan unprecedented, he said that overseas Pakistan sent record remittances during COVID-19 and in past during odd hour.

Mir Kabeer Shahi on behalf of National Party and people of Balochistan thanked the whole house for passing the bill unanimously and said Constituencies in Balochistan were very large and it was not possible to any member to visit the whole constituency in a day.

Usman Khan Kakar also thanked the House and congratulated the people for this historic achievement.

He also called for passing the bill from the National Assembly unanimously.

Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini said the Senate won the hearts of people of Balochistan with passage of the bill unanimously. He said National Assembly seats for Balochistan should also be increased.

Sirjal Haq also congratulated the people of Balochistan on this historic day and said development of Balochistan also linked with the development of whole country.

Kalsoom Parveen lauded all the political parties and supporting the bill and said that it would address sense of deprivation of the people of province.

She said like the provincial assembly, seats for National Assembly should also be enhanced.

Mushahidullah Khan appreciated the house for resolving the old issue through passage of the bill.

Muhammad Akram also congratulated the house for passing the constitutional amendment bill unanimously. He said Balochistan was always ignored in past. He expressed the hope that Balochistan seats for National Assembly would also be enhanced.

Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Zeeshan Khanzada also appreciated passage of the bill and said it would help address longstanding issues of Balochistan.

Later, speaking on point of order Muhammad Ali Saif said some issues were emerged due to presenting constitutional amendment in the House which needed to be clarified.

He said he had studied the budget recently passed by the National Assembly. In budget 2020-21, some 82.3 per cent resources were allocated for civil works and only 17.7 per cent for defence.

He said an amount of Rs 1289 billion was allocated for defence budget which was only 2.8 per cent of total GDP.

He said expenditure on a solider per annum in Pakistan was much lower than other countries. Giving the details, he said US was spending $ 394,000 per solider per year, Saudi Arabia $ 371,000, India $ 41,647 and Iran $ 23,000 per solider while Pakistan was spending only $ 12,500 per year.

He said Fauji Foundation which was welfare organization of retried armed forces personnel paid Rs 42 billion and Fauji Cement Rs 10 billion tax.

He said wrong statement should be given on floor of the house and it must be based on facts and figures adding that such acts demoralized the whole nation.