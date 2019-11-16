Senators plead for remedial steps to reinvigorate economy, check prices

The Senators on Thursday called for remedial and corrective measures to reinvigorate the economy and provide relief to the people by checking the price-hike, particularly of edible items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senators on Thursday called for remedial and corrective measures to reinvigorate the economy and provide relief to the people by checking the price-hike, particularly of edible items.

Opening the debate on motion regarding current economic situation, price-hike , and rising gas and electricity prices, and dissolution of the PMDC, Rehman Malik of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said "We are facing 5th generation warfare that is affecting the economy and a few players, including India, are behind it." He alleged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had gripped Pakistan's economy and collective efforts were required to put it on the right track.

He apprehended that the economy would further deteriorate if the country remained in the grey-list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The 'Mujahideen' were created by the United States to defeat Russia in Afghanistan, he added.

Javed Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said ordinances were being promulgated instead of enacting the legislation.

He said the Senate had disapproved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordinance, but that body was dissolved through by another ordinance. It would eventually the country's health system, he added.

He alleged that some blue-eyed boys were obliged through such process.

He urged the government to bring proper legislation in the Parliament and the opposition would fully support it.

He called for reinvigorating the economy as inflation had adversely affected the lives of common people.

PPP's Raza Rabbani blamed the government for double standards, saying former president Pervez Musharaf was allowed to go to Dubai for treatment but former president Asif Ali Zardari was not allowed to get treatment from private hospitals and doctors and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was asked to furnish a surety bond.

He alleged that instead of enacting laws in the Parliament, ordinances were being issued. The Senate had disapproved the PMDC ordinance and it was not appropriate to re-promulgate it, he added.

He said the meeting of Council of Common Interests was not being convened, which was a violation of the Constitution. The supremacy of the Parliament and independence of judiciary should be upheld, he added.

Mehar Taj Roughani of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said all the members of defunct PMDC were drawing huge salaries with over 200 per cent additional allowances. All former PMDC employees could apply for the new posts except those few who were facing the National Accountability Bureau cases, he added.

Mir Kabeer Shahi claimed that now there was no representation of the provinces in the PMDC, while its 250 employees having 25 years length of service were removed.

He said the economic growth of the country had slowed down, which was even lower than that of Afghanistan.

Senator Mushahidullah said medical condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was critical and he should be sent abroad without any delay.

He appreciated the Senate Chairman for his ruling on providing medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani informed the House that the Sindh High Court had granted bail to Senator Kamran Michael.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10.30 am.