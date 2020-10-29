UrduPoint.com
Senators Strongly Condemn Recent Terror Attack On Religious Seminary In Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senators on Thursday strongly condemned the recent terror attack on religious seminary in Peshawar Dir Colony.

The House also offered fateha for those martyred at recent blast in Peshawar.

Speaking on the terror attack in Peshawar, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said that our hearts in pain with the victims of Peshawar blast and termed it an inhuman act of terrorism.

He said that the whole nation need to show unity against the enemies involved in such inhuman terrorism.

Condemning the blast, Senator Mohsin Aziz said that an attack on the religious seminary children was carried by enemies of the country, adding that brave people of Khyber of Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have always rendered sacrifices for the country.

He also criticized the narrative of the opposition and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM).

Senator Tahir Bizeno said that he strongly condemn the terror incident in Peshawar religious seminary.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that government should provide security to the religious seminaries, adding that innocent children of the seminary were targeted in the blast.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Senator Sirajul Haq, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman and Senator Usman Khan Kakar also spoke in the debate and strongly condemned bomb blast in Peshawar and Quetta.

