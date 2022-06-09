UrduPoint.com

Senators To Protest In Front Of Indian High Commission On Friday: Sanjrani

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 07:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday announced that Senators would register protest in front of the Indian High Commission against the blasphemous remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after Friday prayers.

The Chairman Senate said this during the session that the parliamentarians would go to Indian High Commission in a procession immediately after Friday prayers and hand over a protest resolution to the Indian High Commissioner.

