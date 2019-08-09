UrduPoint.com
Senators To Undertake Visits To Apprise World About Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:53 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to send delegations of Senators to different countries to apprise them about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to send delegations of Senators to different countries to apprise them about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Senate Secretariat, the Chairman Senate took the decision in consultation with Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition in Senate.

The delegations would inform the world community about India's decision to revoke articles in its constitution to change the special status of Kashmir.

The delegations of Senators will visit the United States, Russia, Inter Parliamentary Union, European Union and Organization of Islamic Conference.

Former chairman Senate Farooq H Naek, Senator Nauman Wazir and Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar will visit United States.

The delegation to Russia will comprise Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Sassi Palijo and Senator Shehzad Waseem.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Gian Chand and Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani will visit Inter Parliamentary Union and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Hilalur Rehman and Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti will go to European Union.

The delegation to Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be led by Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq and will consist of former Deputy ChairmanSenate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Siraj ul Haq and SenatorAbdul Hafiz Kareem.

More Stories From Pakistan

