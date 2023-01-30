Senators urge for joint session of parliament on recent wave of terrorism

UrduPoint.com

A number of senators on Monday urged for joint session of parliament to discuss and devise a collective regime to overcome the burgeoning incidents of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A number of senators on Monday urged for joint session of parliament to discuss and devise a collective regime to overcome the burgeoning incidents of terrorism.

Participating in the debate on the Peshawar suicide blast on the floor of house, Senator Hidayatullah Khan expressed his dismay on the suicide blast in Police Lines mosque, which was situated in the red zone of the provincial capital.

He said despite many police check posts in this particular area, "How a suicide bomber can reach in the first row of prayer and explode himself killing dozens of innocent people?" He said there were a couple of sensitive buildings and installations in the area where this sad incident had happened.

Hidayatullah urged to call a joint session of the parliament on the Peshawar incident.

Senator Mohsin Aziz proposed that "intelligence and security agencies to focus on their Primary job descriptions" to beef up their measures against terrorism.

Paying tributes to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said they had rendered countless sacrifices in the war on terror.

Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen said a national dialogue should be held on the prevailing terrorist incidents in the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahemd Khan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police should be given credit for giving unprecedented sacrifices in terrorism incidents in every nook and cranny of the province.

Terming the Peshawar incident a "security lapse", he said the sleeping cells of terrorists should be eliminated once for all.

He emphasized on holding a joint session of the parliament to address the menace of terrorism.

Senator Fida Muhammad also proposed for a joint session of the parliament to discuss the current law and order situation of the country.

Senator Rubia Khalid, shedding light on Pakistan Peoples Party's stance, said no compromise would be made with terrorist elements making it clear that the back channel diplomacy would not be acceptable with them anyway.

She also sought a joint session of the parliament and urged for combined policies to protect the country from the wave of terrorism.

