Senators urge for unity on Kashmir issue

The senators on Thursday urged the need for unity on the Kashmir issue and asked the government to take further steps to send a message of support to the Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

Starting debate in the Senate, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said nothing substantive was done, during the discussion on Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, He thanked Iran for its support on the Kashmir issue and mentioned Bangladesh, which extended support to the Kashmiris too.

Bangladeshi youth held a protest demonstration in support of the Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that Bangladesh used its own resources and land to give refuge to the Rohingya Muslims.

The people martyred in Kashmir were being wrapped in Pakistani flag, adding the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference including Syed Ali Shah Gilani was leading the Kashmir freedom movement.

Raja Zafarul Haq said vision of Quaid e Azam at the time of division of sub- continent was right.

He said framing of cases against opposition leaders should be stopped and the Chief Justice should take notice of the situation.

Sherry Rehman said Pakistan along with Turkey, Iran and China had raised voice for the people of Kashmir.

"We need to do much more. We are not united," she said adding "India was using military in Kashmir and the United States had supported India, we have to forge unity at home.

" Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif said liberties in Indian Occupied Kashmir had been usurped. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done what he wanted and the reality should be accepted.

The thugs of Hindu extremist organization RSS were being sent to Kashmir and they would be equipped with swords and daggers and would carry out a massacre in Kashmir, Saif feared.

He said Modi understood only the language of bullet and freedom could not be achieved by observing black days and passing declarations at forums like the United Nations.

Senator Sirajul Haq appreciated the efforts made by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the people of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan should react to the killing of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Some 220 million people would be with the government if it did something practical, he added.

He said the prime minister of Azad Kashmir had confidence of the people of his region and he should be supported. The people belonging to Indian Occupied Kashmir should be made members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir, he added.

He said Modi could carry out acts of terrorism at the places of worship of religious minorities.

The government would have to take a step forward to unite the country, he added.