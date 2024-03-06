Open Menu

Senators Urged Strengthening Of Democracy In Their Farewell Speeches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Senators in the upper house upon their retirement on March 11, stressed upon strengthening of democracy in the country for a prosperous future of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman Sentat Mirza Muhammad Afridi accepted the resolution from senator Mohmmad Ishaq Dar Leader of the House and Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition, who moved the resolution under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, that the requirement of Rule 41 of the said Rules regarding question hour be dispensed with for remaining sittings of the current session.

Senator Professor Dr. Mahar Taj Roghani in her farewell speech appreciated the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Afridi for smooth conduct of senate sessions.

She suggested that the oath of the senators should not be mandatory for senators because they don’t justify it with their acts when coming into power.

She said that, she did her best in her tenure as senator but still feel depressed for not contributing enough in the development of the country.

She also suggested that the bills passed by the Senate should not be sent to the National Assembly for further approval because the Senate has the status of upper house, however the bills passed by the National Assembly must come to the Senate for approval.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio in his farewell speech said that Pakistan has to be run by politicians therefore politicians must believe in dialogue and talk to each other in country’s best interest.

He said 18th amendment is an amendment for survival of Pakistan and Pakistan People Party will not tolerate any conspiracy to end this amendment.

He said politicians and political parties must learn from their mistakes and further strengthen democracy by forgetting past mistakes.

He said the democracy will be matured if it is not derailed and would be more strengthen after mistakes.

He also thanked his party leadership for nominating him for senatorship.

More Stories From Pakistan