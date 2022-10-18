UrduPoint.com

Senators Warn Imran Khan Of Dire Consequences For 'invading Capital'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for 'invading Capital'

The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of stern action if he dared to "invade the Federal Capital with an unruly mob".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of stern action if he dared to "invade the Federal Capital with an unruly mob".

Talking to media persons, PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan said Imran Khan had been hurling threats of launching an "assault" on Islamabad, but, ironically, he even failed to gather 7,000 people for his May 25 long march.

Flanked by PPP Senator Palwasha Khan, Afnan said the nation should understand that it was a fight between the Goldsmith family and the Pakistanis patriots.

Comparing the foreign visits of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, he said the PML-N leader's visit to the United States of America had brought $ 55 billion to the country.

He questioned what kind of results produced by Imran Khan's visits abroad.

Afnan said Nawaz Sharif in his government tenures had developed the country's infrastructure, while Imran Khan only did political victimization of his opponents. Imran Khan was making a hue and cry over the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and altogether forgot his brutalities on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaka Saad Rafiq and others.

Senator Palwasha Khan severely criticized the PTI chief, saying he had thrown his opponents in jails during his four-year government tenure.

She said former president Asif Ali Zardari had saved Pakistan from chaos in 2007, by chanting pro Pakistan slogan of "Pakistan Khapay" and he again saved the country from bankruptcy by removing Imran Khan's government in a constitutional way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Visit Hue United States Pakistan Peoples Party May Muslim Family Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

13 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

13 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex ..

EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex for 2020 Over Failed Manageme ..

15 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

15 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over K ..

Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.