Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for 'invading Capital'

The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of stern action if he dared to "invade the Federal Capital with an unruly mob".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of stern action if he dared to "invade the Federal Capital with an unruly mob".

Talking to media persons, PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan said Imran Khan had been hurling threats of launching an "assault" on Islamabad, but, ironically, he even failed to gather 7,000 people for his May 25 long march.

Flanked by PPP Senator Palwasha Khan, Afnan said the nation should understand that it was a fight between the Goldsmith family and the Pakistanis patriots.

Comparing the foreign visits of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, he said the PML-N leader's visit to the United States of America had brought $ 55 billion to the country.

He questioned what kind of results produced by Imran Khan's visits abroad.

Afnan said Nawaz Sharif in his government tenures had developed the country's infrastructure, while Imran Khan only did political victimization of his opponents. Imran Khan was making a hue and cry over the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and altogether forgot his brutalities on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaka Saad Rafiq and others.

Senator Palwasha Khan severely criticized the PTI chief, saying he had thrown his opponents in jails during his four-year government tenure.

She said former president Asif Ali Zardari had saved Pakistan from chaos in 2007, by chanting pro Pakistan slogan of "Pakistan Khapay" and he again saved the country from bankruptcy by removing Imran Khan's government in a constitutional way.