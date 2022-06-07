UrduPoint.com

Send CNIC Number To 786 To Get Registered For Petrol, Diesel Subsidy: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Send CNIC number to 786 to get registered for petrol, diesel subsidy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday advised the citizens earning less than Rs 40,000 to send their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to 786 to get registered for the subsidy on petrol and diesel.

The minister, in a series of tweets, said the government was giving an additional Rs 2,000 per month to those who were already enrolled in the Benazir Income Support Programme to save them from increase in the petroleum products' prices under the "Subsidized Petrol and Subsidized Diesel Scheme".

The minister said some 14 million households would benefit from the scheme while a total of 84 million citizens, which constituted one third of the country's population, would reap its benefits.

