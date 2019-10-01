Sending again on request of Dr Saeed Ahmed Ali

(@imziishan)

Feature Prime Minister Imran khan's 7-day 'Mission Kashmir', could be termed as a landmark, historic and diplomatic triumph

Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) blowout, had jumped several levels up in international stature.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lifted Pakistan's international stature in just a few months. His struggle for the people of Kashmir is bound to be successful.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar told APP that the way the Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case of Kashmiri people internationally, deserves great admiration. Through his impressive speech, Imran Khan has driven the attention of American President Donald Trump and other world leaders to Kashmir Issue.

He said that the whole international community and world leaders were now raising their voices in favour of Kashmiri people. Waseem said that he was hopeful that Kashmiri would soon get rid of Indian forces and get their right of self determination and the dark night of injustice and cruelty would be over soon.

Defence analyst Major General(R) Ijaz Awan said that during his meetings with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders, including the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, the prime minister Imran Khan had tried his utmost to shake the world's conscience towards the plight of the Kashmiri people and sought their role to force India to lift communication blackout, inhuman curfew and give Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He said that PM Imran Khan in his address to UNGA has completely advocated the feelings of whole Ummah about the respect of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a dignified manner. He lauded Prime Minster Imran Khan's address saying PM had called upon the international community to resist from using the freedom of speech to insult the Prophet (PBUH) to hurt his followers, he said.

Another noted analyst Dr Maria Sultan said that Prime Minister imran Khan in his 'Mission Kashmir' had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue and stressed the world community to take notice of the grave situation in Indian Held Kashmir, adding now it is perfect time for UN to intervene and resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had further highlighted the issue of Kashmiri people and exposed the brutal face of India before the world.

"Prime minister in his address had rightly projected the soft image of islam by terming it a religion of peace, equity, love and respect," she said.

Secretary-General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur reiterated PM Imran's speech and urged the UN to take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

He said that the World should take notice that when Kashmir is being left burning, how Pakistan would sit as a silent spectator, adding definitely two Nuclear Powers would come to the brink of war. The UNGA would be responsible for any escalation which takes the World to a point of no return, he said.

Gandapur said the way the PM Imran Khan had explained the subject of "Respect to the Holy Prophet" to the world community, had won the hearts of the Muslim Ummah.

Indian Prime Minister Modi was following the Hindutva philosophy, but his misadventure in the occupied state would result in the resolution of Kashmir dispute, he added.

The world, he said, was witnessing that about 12 million innocent Kashmiris were being brutalised by 900,000 Indian troops. The closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the brave Kashmiris, he added.

Noted educationist Professor(R) Dr Fakhar ul Haq noori said that Imran Khan,s address and mission Kashmir projected the feelings of every Pakistani and Kashmiri. "Kashmir should be resolved as stipulated in UN Security Council resolution," he added.

Noori said that PM Imran Khan had apprised the world leaders of State of Madina, adding he had exclusively elaborated the model of Madina as a first welfare state had took the responsibility of weak, orphans, widows and handicapped, besides introducing the progressive taxation and guaranteeing equal rights for slaves and minorities regardless of color and creed.

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in AJK Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan said Kashmiris were indebted to the prime minister for highlighting the Kashmir cause at UNGA.

"PM Imran spoke from the heart for Kashmiris on the floor of the highest global forum and now it is the responsibility of the world community to come forward and settle the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiris," he added.

Prominent Kashmiri leader and President of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmad Bhat said the prime minister exposed India's state terrorism and its nefarious designs in IOK.

The speech was a real representation of the oppressed people of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The speech has given new hope to the besieged Kashmiris, he said.

PM Imran Khan during his 'Mission Kashmir' visit, besides addressing the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.

