Sending correct billing to electricity customers prime responsibility, Shakeel Qadir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Additional Secretary Power Division, Shakeel Qadir on Friday said that sending electricity bills to customers as per their meter readings was their responsibility.

The ratio of mobile meter reading in MEPCO region was better than other electricity companies but it needs further improvement to completely eliminate over-billing/overreading.

He was addressing online meeting to review performance for the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

MEPCO has reduced the line losses ratio by two percent in first quarter which has had a positive impact.

He directed officials to achieve 100 percent recovery of monthly electricity bills and recovery of dues/arrears from defaulters.

Ministry of Energy will take strict action against the officers who fail to achieve the targets.

He termed the MEPCO's performance of July-September as better than other companies and directed the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana to work hard to improve the performance further.

The deadline of January 31, 2023 has been set for the completion of projects for line losses, recovery, replacement of all damaged and burnt meters, reduction of losses in high loss feeders and capacity expansion of the distribution system.

CEO MEPCO gave briefing on the performance of the first quarter and said that Bahawalnagar circle,Cantt division Multan and Gujarat subdivision Muzaffargarh were on top in performance regarding line losses, recovery, recovery of dues/arrears, operation against power pilferers, upgrading of transformers and lines in the MEPCO region.

He said,"Departmental action will be taken against the officers over poor performance after deadline date." Mr Bharwana said, "The faults in the distribution system across the region have been removed and power supply will be provided with better voltage in summer."General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood, DG HR & Admin Liaqat Ali Memon and other officials were present.

