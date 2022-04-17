UrduPoint.com

Sending Fascist Regime Home Was Not Easy: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the process of sending the fascist regime home had not been easy, but the tougher challenge was to alleviate the sufferings of people caused due to incompetent, corrupt and violent regime of Imran Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the process of sending the fascist regime home had not been easy, but the tougher challenge was to alleviate the sufferings of people caused due to incompetent, corrupt and violent regime of Imran Niazi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Process of sending this fascist regime home has not been easy, but the tougher challenge is to alleviate the sufferings of people caused due to incompetent, corrupt, & violent regime of Niazi. Congratulations Hamza. Work hard & serve the people of Punjab with your heart & soul!"

