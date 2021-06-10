Sending schools to kids in scorching heat becomes nightmare for parents

A large number of parents have demanded of the concerned authorities to announce summer vacations for the students especially early years whose health is at risk due to the sizzling heat outside and prolonged exposure to high temperatures within the classrooms, lacking facility of cooling and clean drinking water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A large number of parents have demanded of the concerned authorities to announce summer vacations for the students especially early years whose health is at risk due to the sizzling heat outside and prolonged exposure to high temperatures within the classrooms, lacking facility of cooling and clean drinking water.

It has been observed that several students have lost consciousness in different schools of Islamabad while many were unable to attend schools due to the unbearable heat. Many of the small kids feel the heat and vomit in their classrooms and parents are asked to rush to school and take their kids to a medical facility for first-aid.

A female teacher at Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 on the condition of anonymity said, "In this hot weather, children are at greater risk than adults for dehydration and heat illness. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of consciousness and headache is commonly seen among the students in these days." Talking to APP, she said that the high officials of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) and principals of the educational institutions sitting in the air-conditioned rooms cannot be aware of how difficult it is for the students as well as the teachers to manage academic routine in the burning heat of summer.

"Fighting the heat itself is a hard challenge for small kids and what to speak of exams", she observed.

Asad, a student of H-8 College said, "It's awfully hot in our college and I start sweating when I am just sitting in my class. Ceiling fans of the classrooms are very old and they move slowly. The suffocating heat in classrooms made even the simplest tasks difficult. Water coolers are out of order. There is no cold drinking water available nearby. We have to go to the main gate to drink even a sip of water.

Many teachers complained that FDE and educational institutions are working on contradictory promotion policies. On the one side it was announced in media that students of class I to IV and Class VI to VII will be promoted without exams and on the other hand many Principals of model colleges have issued the date sheet to conduct annual exams." Shagufta, a mother of two kids said, "It is a rare sight even to see animals and birds out in the dazzling and burning sun these days. But toddlers and growing kids of junior classes to senior classes can be seen drenched in their sweat while commuting to school and this is more so when they go back to their home in the sizzling heat packed in school vans.

"There are no arrangements in the schools to fight the sweltering summer at schools. Amidst this heat, some government schools of junior level have scheduled annual exams for the classes I-IV, VI and VII. This seems highly unimaginable how the small kids that heroically just manage to brace the summer and come to school, would be able to attempt and solve their papers when they sweat from head to toe", she lamented.

A parent, Hamid said, "My two daughters are studying at Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4. The college is going to conduct annual exams from June 11 to June 17. Kids are already cramped up in classrooms in boiling temperature. It is indeed a pitiable sight that kids of class I, II, III, IV, VI and VII would go through the challenge of exams in such hard to manage heat-wave." Instead of taking exams FDE should announce summer holidays as soon as possible as several cases of children fainting and suffering heat stroke have been reported." Another teacher in the junior section of ICB G-6/3 said, "This is the first time that schools are open in hot weather. Heat waves blistered the city and students are not aware of repercussions of this weather. How can they protect their selves from this heat?" A teacher from IMCG, F-10/2 conveyed that ceiling fans are not working properly in the class rooms which can cause heat stroke or sever illnesses in the students. There is no facility of clean drinking water in the school since reopening while canteen is also closed.

A parent, Shahid Nadeem whose son is studying at IMCB I-8/3 told that there are two ceiling fan in the classroom of his son out of which one is out of order and the other one moves slowly. While wearing masks in such a hottest weather is another challenge for the students which cause suffocation .

Marwa, a student of IMCG I-8/4 said, "I am allergy patient and it is very hot in classroom and the teacher does not allow me to remove mask. It is very difficult for me to concentrate on books because of suffocation".

When contacted, a senior official of FDE informed that the school timings have been reduced for the time being and further decision can be taken by the authorities.