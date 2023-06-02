UrduPoint.com

Senior AARI Scientist Retires

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Senior scientist of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Muhammad Ishaq has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

  In this connection, a farewell was arranged at AARI Auditorium where a large number of AARI scientists, officers and employees participated.  Speakers paid tributes to the service of Dr Ishaq which he rendered for the promotion of agriculture sector and bringing laurel of his department.

They said that Dr Ishaq was not only an agri scientist but he was also a veteran economic expert. Therefore, he worked day and night for the promotion of agriculture sector strictly by keeping in view economic benefits of his research activities from all aspects.  On the occasion, Dr Ishaq thanked his colleagues and other staff members of Ayub Research and said that AARI scientists always played a key role for ensuring food security in the country.

In this connection, they also developed numerous varieties of different crops so that agriculture productivity could be enhanced in the country to cater to domestic food requirements.  The ceremony participants expressed honor and respect for Dr Muhammad Ishaq by presenting him flower bouquets. Chief Scientist Entomology Department AARI Dr Qurban Ahmad, Chief Scientist Biology Department Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Principal Scientist Wheat Department Dr Ejaz Ahmad Tabassum, Assistant Director Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, other agriculture scientists Mirza Muhammad Khalid Chohan, Aamir Hameed, Muhammad Shoaib Kamran, staff members Malk Mushtaq, Fazal Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Ehtisham-ul-Haq and others were present.

