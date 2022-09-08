Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman visits flood relief camp in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional office Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder, on Thursday, paid a visit to a flood relief camp in Malir district.

The camp is set up by district administration Malir at Government boys Secondary school Murad Memon village for providing shelter to affected people who were displaced from their native villages due to recent torrential rains and floods.

The senior adviser inspected different sections the relief camp, reviewed arrangements, met affected people who took shelter there and inquired them about the facilities being provided to them.

The senior adviser expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for displaced people and called for ensuring maximum facilitation to the victims in their hard times.

Deputy commissioner Malir Irfan Salam briefing at the occasion informed that over 200 people including women and children belonging to Baqrani area of Larkana district had been given shelter in the flood relief camp.

The flood victims were being provided 3 meals a day and basic healthcare facilities in the camp with cooperation of some charitable organisations, he informed adding that fumigation was also being carried out at the camp on daily basis to check spread of mosquitoes.