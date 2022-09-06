UrduPoint.com

Senior Adviser To Ombudsman Visits Flood Relief Camp At Korangi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Senior Adviser to Ombudsman visits flood relief camp at Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder paid a visit to relief camp for flood affected people established by district administration at Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school Korangi district.

The adviser inspected different sections of the camp including registration counter, residential rooms, kitchen and lavatories to review the facilities being provided to the people displaced due to heavy rains and floods in Sindh.

Deputy commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi briefing on the occasion informed that over 600 people including women and children belonging to Jacobabad, Kashmore, Naushehro Feroze, Moro and Mehar had been given shelter in the flood relief camp.

The flood victims were being provided 3 meals a day and basic healthcare facilities in the camp with cooperation of some charitable organisations, he informed adding that fumigation was also being carried out at the camp to check spread of mosquitoes.

He further informed that that vaccination against Covid-19, Polio and EPI vaccination was also being ensured at the time of registration of victims at the camp, while hygiene practices were being practiced as well.

He further said that K-Electric was asked not to carry out power load shedding at the camp at night.

The senior adviser expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for displaced people and called for ensuring maximum facilitation to the victims in their hard times.

