Senior Advisor Federal Ombudsman for resolving issues of railway employees, public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Advisor and In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider on Friday directed the officials of Pakistan Railways to resolve the issues of railway employees and release their pensions without further delay.

In a meeting with the Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Karachi Kashif Rasheed at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office here, the Senior Advisor also directed railway officials to redress public complaints on priority, said a press release issued here.

The Regional In-charge further asked railway officials to redress the complaints regarding station offices, railway colonies, railway bridges, platforms, tickets counter and passengers waiting areas.

He also inquired about the measures taken by Pakistan Railways against encroachments and the overall update on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The Divisional Superintendent accompanied with Divisional Accounts Officer Akram Ali and Divisional Personnel Officer Flight Lieutenant Muddasar informed him that the delay in salaries, gratuity, Provident fund and pension of the employees caused due to non provision of funds by Finance Ministry. They ensured that the issues of salaries and pension would be resolved as soon as funds were released by Finance Ministry.

The Senior Advisor was informed that passenger reservations and payment system has already been computerized while KCR is the top most priority of central government.