Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Senior Advisor Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider, Friday directed Civil Surgeon Medical Center for Federal Government employees to redress complaints of delay in issuance of medical fitness certificates and medical bills.

The senior advisor, during visit of the Civil Surgeon office, also stressed that all the federal departments and officers concerned should solve the problems of the people by using the powers given under the constitution and the law.

Syed Anwar Haider said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is trying to redress public complaints against various departments and institutions of the federal government and is providing relief to the complainants in minimum time and without any fee.

He said that the Civil Surgeon Office Karachi is an important department of the central government that looks after the matters pertaining to fitness of government employees, health care and medical bills etc.

The Ombudsman secretariat had received complaints of delay in issuance of medical bills and medical fitness certificates and they should be resolved.

He urged officers of the Civil Surgeon Office to perform their duties in a good manner and create convenience for the people.

Purpose of our visits to government departments was to establish good governance, he said adding that FOS not only review and redress the public complaints but it also try to solve the problems by gaining awareness about the issues being faced by the government departments.

He said that computerized records of medical bills should be compiled to calculate monthly and annual consumption of medicines by patients.

Dr Muhammad Zardari, Dr Pardeep Kumar and other officials briefed on the performance of the institution and said that since his tenure medical bills and fitness certificates were being issued on time and in case of any legal issues the natter was referred to the department concerned.

The Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider visited different parts of the Civil Surgeon Office and inquired about duties and performance from the officers on duty.