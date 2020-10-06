UrduPoint.com
Senior Advocate Naimatullah Soomro Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

Senior lawyer and member of Hyderabad District Bar Association Advocate Naimatullah Soomro passed away here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior lawyer and member of Hyderabad District Bar Association Advocate Naimatullah Soomro passed away here on Tuesday. According to an announcement, the Managing Committee of the District Bar Association has expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior member of the Bar and condoled with the bereaved family.

Moreover, Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) will observe a day of mourning on Wednesday (October 07) due to the sad demise of its senior member and entire work in all courts including special courts will remain suspended on this day.

