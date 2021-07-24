Senior Afghan Officials Meet With Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Amid Rise in Tensions

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi met with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss regional security and stability, the National Security Council of Afghanistan said on Friday.

"Dr Hamdullah Mohib, national security advisor of the Islamic Republic, and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest," the statement read.

The officials agreed that Kabul and Islamabad would both benefit from the "policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs." They also noted that "strengthening democracy" will put their respective countries on the path towards stability and prosperity, boosting trade and economic development.

Sharif further stressed that stable Afghanistan is "good for Pakistan and the region.

"

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) have intensified their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country. Amid the conflict escalation, Kabul has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against them.

The relations between the Afghan government and Pakistan took another hit after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16. She was reportedly released after several hours of torture.

On Sunday, Kabul recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible. The Pakistani foreign ministry called the decision "unfortunate and regrettable."