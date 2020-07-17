UrduPoint.com
Senior APHC Leader Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi Hospitalized In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Senior APHC leader Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi hospitalized in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar, yesterday, after he faced some health problems, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the health of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has deteriorated due to continued house arrest since August 05, last year. He was admitted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, yesterday. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The family members of the APHC leader have said that his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital. They appealed to the people to pray for Agha Sahib's speedy recovery.

