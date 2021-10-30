Senior Army officials visit families of Police martyrs, pay homage: ISPR

The senior officials of Pakistan Army on Saturday visited the families of Police Shuhada (martyrs) at their homes to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of the Army, to the bereaved families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The senior officials of Pakistan Army on Saturday visited the families of Police Shuhada (martyrs) at their homes to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of the Army, to the bereaved families.

The families of the martyrs including ASI Muhammad Akbar resident of Pattoki, Police Constable (PC) Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, PC Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi and PC Khalid Javed of Pasrur were visited by the officers of the Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here.

The officers also visited injured police officials and inquired about their well being, it added.