UrduPoint.com

Senior Army Officials Visit Families Of Police Martyrs, Pay Homage: ISPR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Senior Army officials visit families of Police martyrs, pay homage: ISPR

The senior officials of Pakistan Army on Saturday visited the families of Police Shuhada (martyrs) at their homes to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of the Army, to the bereaved families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The senior officials of Pakistan Army on Saturday visited the families of Police Shuhada (martyrs) at their homes to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of the Army, to the bereaved families.

The families of the martyrs including ASI Muhammad Akbar resident of Pattoki, Police Constable (PC) Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, PC Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi and PC Khalid Javed of Pasrur were visited by the officers of the Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here.

The officers also visited injured police officials and inquired about their well being, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Army Police Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Kasur Pattoki Pasrur Narang Mandi Media

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

23 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

2 minutes ago
 KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

2 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

2 minutes ago
 Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe D ..

Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe Depend on Consumer Needs - Gazp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.