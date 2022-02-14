Senior artist Munir Taj laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior artist and playwright, Munir Taj who died after a long illness, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Sunday afternoon. He was about 65.

He was suffering from Diabetes and its allied complication since long.

Versatile actor of stage, tv and broadcaster Mazhar Ahsan told APP that he was friends with the deceased and both of them spent struggling period together in 1980s.

He informed that Munir had acted in numerous plays at theatre and a large number of dramas were on his credit as writer.

The deceased married twice and one of it was failed with a fellow star of Rahim Yar Khan.

The artist knew the pros and cons of acting and was associated with showbiz industry for over 40 years, Marzah said and added that his death was great loss to artist community.

He used to contribute script for Babar theatre in last days of his life and his fellow actors arranged benefit show to extend financial assistance to him for cataract surgery, the artist maintained.

However, life did not allow him go for it, Mazhar lamented adding that they were fast friends since days of their struggle.