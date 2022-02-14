UrduPoint.com

Senior Artist Munir Taj Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Senior artist Munir Taj laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior artist and playwright, Munir Taj who died after a long illness, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Sunday afternoon. He was about 65.

He was suffering from Diabetes and its allied complication since long.

Versatile actor of stage, tv and broadcaster Mazhar Ahsan told APP that he was friends with the deceased and both of them spent struggling period together in 1980s.

He informed that Munir had acted in numerous plays at theatre and a large number of dramas were on his credit as writer.

The deceased married twice and one of it was failed with a fellow star of Rahim Yar Khan.

The artist knew the pros and cons of acting and was associated with showbiz industry for over 40 years, Marzah said and added that his death was great loss to artist community.

He used to contribute script for Babar theatre in last days of his life and his fellow actors arranged benefit show to extend financial assistance to him for cataract surgery, the artist maintained.

However, life did not allow him go for it, Mazhar lamented adding that they were fast friends since days of their struggle.

Related Topics

Showbiz Married Died Rahim Yar Khan Sunday National University TV From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

35 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

21 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

21 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in ..

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

21 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>