Senior broadcaster Zahid Khan dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior broadcaster of Radio Pakistan Zahid Khan who was known for his lovely and lively chat with listeners died of protracted illness here on Thursday. He was 70.

He was suffering from Diabetes,blood pressure, Tuberculosis and some other issues for a long time.

He was bed ridden for over a year after developing TB followed by testament at a private hospital of the city.

Zahid Khan served Radio Pakistan for forty years in different capacities and he spent most of his service tenure at Radio Pakistan Multan.

He had a large number of listeners through his programmes based on comedy. He has command over different languages and accents.

He was Homeopathic doctor too and had left behind three son and a wife to mourn his death.

Funeral of Zahid Khan was offered at Ahsan Colony mosque and he was laid to rest at Pak Mai graveyard.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.

Quran Khawani for the deceased will be held at his residence at Waqas Town after Zahur prayers on November 13. Dua will be offered at 4pm.