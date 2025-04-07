Open Menu

Senior Bureaucrats Gain Insights During Study Visit To Commissioner Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Senior Bureaucrats Gain Insights During Study Visit to Commissioner Office

A delegation of 14 senior civil service officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Commissioner Office Sukkur here on Monday, as part of an interactive study tour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A delegation of 14 senior civil service officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Commissioner Office Sukkur here on Monday, as part of an interactive study tour. The delegation, comprising officers from Federal, provincial, and allied services, engaged in an immersive session to understand the administrative framework and governance practices of Sukkur Division.

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, warmly received the delegation at the Commissioner’s Office. The session commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Ms Urwa, who outlined the core functions, operational strategies, and milestones of the Commissionerate. She highlighted innovative management practices, recent achievements in public service delivery, and ongoing challenges in governance, particularly in revenue administration and disaster management.

Deputy Commissioner Raja MB Dharejo further elaborated on the district administration’s transformative initiatives, including citizen-centric projects aimed at enhancing healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

He emphasized Sukkur’s efforts to leverage technology for transparency, such as digitizing land records and streamlining grievance redressal systems.

Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi underscored the critical role of synergy between government institutions and local representatives in addressing grassroots issues. Collaboration between government functionaries and local bodies is the cornerstone of responsive governance. By aligning priorities and resources, we can bridge gaps in service delivery and empower communities, he stated. He also shared insights into Sukkur Division’s strategies for managing interprovincial coordination, flood mitigation, and agricultural development.

The visit concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing officers to delve deeper into Sukkur’s administrative best practices. Commissioner Abbasi and DC Dharejo exchanged souvenirs with the delegation as a token of goodwill, while NIPA officers expressed gratitude for the hospitality and knowledge-sharing.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

26 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

26 minutes ago
 False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in C ..

False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..

2 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment

DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment

2 minutes ago
 IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two ..

IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers

2 minutes ago
 SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produc ..

SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony

8 minutes ago
 E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Co ..

Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost ..

Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan