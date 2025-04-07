Senior Bureaucrats Gain Insights During Study Visit To Commissioner Office
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A delegation of 14 senior civil service officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Commissioner Office Sukkur here on Monday, as part of an interactive study tour. The delegation, comprising officers from Federal, provincial, and allied services, engaged in an immersive session to understand the administrative framework and governance practices of Sukkur Division.
Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, warmly received the delegation at the Commissioner’s Office. The session commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Ms Urwa, who outlined the core functions, operational strategies, and milestones of the Commissionerate. She highlighted innovative management practices, recent achievements in public service delivery, and ongoing challenges in governance, particularly in revenue administration and disaster management.
Deputy Commissioner Raja MB Dharejo further elaborated on the district administration’s transformative initiatives, including citizen-centric projects aimed at enhancing healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
He emphasized Sukkur’s efforts to leverage technology for transparency, such as digitizing land records and streamlining grievance redressal systems.
Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi underscored the critical role of synergy between government institutions and local representatives in addressing grassroots issues. Collaboration between government functionaries and local bodies is the cornerstone of responsive governance. By aligning priorities and resources, we can bridge gaps in service delivery and empower communities, he stated. He also shared insights into Sukkur Division’s strategies for managing interprovincial coordination, flood mitigation, and agricultural development.
The visit concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing officers to delve deeper into Sukkur’s administrative best practices. Commissioner Abbasi and DC Dharejo exchanged souvenirs with the delegation as a token of goodwill, while NIPA officers expressed gratitude for the hospitality and knowledge-sharing.
