Senior Cameraman Aamir Shah Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Senior cameraman of a news channel, Syed Aamir Shah, passed away yesterday after a brief illness. His funeral prayers were offered at Hassan Parwana Janazgah and led by Agha Imran Abbas. He was later laid to rest in the local graveyard.
A large number of journalists, lawyers, social and political figures attended the funeral, including Amjad Bukhari, Chairman Court Reporters Association Muhammad Naveed Anjum Shah, President Mehr Imran Sial, Nadeem Haider, Junaid Shah, Imran Ghazi, Jan Sher Khan, Mazhar Javed, Sohail Niaz, Sheikh Tariq Rashid (former MNA), Jalauddin, Syed Qamar Abbas, Jawad Hussain, Zain Sohail, Naeem Qureshi, Qasoor Bhatti, Umer Khan, Farukh Azeem, Rana Riaz, Shakil Sultan, Bilal Younis, Mehr Younis, and Syed Adnan Haideri.
Prayers were offered for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.
The Qul will be held today (Monday) after Asr prayers at Berri Wali Mosque, Shah Gardez, Inside Bohar Gate, Multan.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton crop management necessary to achieve desired production54 seconds ago
-
LWMC ensures uninterrupted waste collection services during rainfall57 seconds ago
-
Senior Cameraman Aamir Shah passes away59 seconds ago
-
Work on Lahore-Bahawalnagar Motorway Project to begin soon21 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences scattered rain, humid weather21 minutes ago
-
"Tragedy in Havelian:Two young men die in separate electrocution incidents"31 minutes ago
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations1 hour ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains1 hour ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized1 hour ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.1 hour ago