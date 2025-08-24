Open Menu

Senior Cameraman Aamir Shah Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Senior Cameraman Aamir Shah passes away

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Senior cameraman of a news channel, Syed Aamir Shah, passed away yesterday after a brief illness. His funeral prayers were offered at Hassan Parwana Janazgah and led by Agha Imran Abbas. He was later laid to rest in the local graveyard.

A large number of journalists, lawyers, social and political figures attended the funeral, including Amjad Bukhari, Chairman Court Reporters Association Muhammad Naveed Anjum Shah, President Mehr Imran Sial, Nadeem Haider, Junaid Shah, Imran Ghazi, Jan Sher Khan, Mazhar Javed, Sohail Niaz, Sheikh Tariq Rashid (former MNA), Jalauddin, Syed Qamar Abbas, Jawad Hussain, Zain Sohail, Naeem Qureshi, Qasoor Bhatti, Umer Khan, Farukh Azeem, Rana Riaz, Shakil Sultan, Bilal Younis, Mehr Younis, and Syed Adnan Haideri.

Prayers were offered for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.

The Qul will be held today (Monday) after Asr prayers at Berri Wali Mosque, Shah Gardez, Inside Bohar Gate, Multan.

