UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Cameraman Succumbs To Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Senior cameraman succumbs to cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The senior cameraman, Ubair Ahmed, who breathed his last at the age of 46 on Tuesday, was laid to rest in Sakhi Hassan graveyard.

The deceased succumbed to the deadly disease of cancer at a local hospital where he was under treatment.

The Ubair Ahmed was attached with Associated Press of Pakistan as cameraman. Ubair Ahmed left two minor sons and wife to mourn his death.

His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid Quba Ghulshan-e-Iqbal block-1 that was attended by relatives, friends and media persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wife Cancer Prayer Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

21 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

2 hours ago

US stocks open higher as German DAX hits all-time ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.