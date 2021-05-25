Senior cameraman succumbs to cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The senior cameraman, Ubair Ahmed, who breathed his last at the age of 46 on Tuesday, was laid to rest in Sakhi Hassan graveyard.

The deceased succumbed to the deadly disease of cancer at a local hospital where he was under treatment.

The Ubair Ahmed was attached with Associated Press of Pakistan as cameraman. Ubair Ahmed left two minor sons and wife to mourn his death.

His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid Quba Ghulshan-e-Iqbal block-1 that was attended by relatives, friends and media persons.